Armenia ready to continue practical steps for mutually beneficial cooperation within CIS

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is ready to continue the practical steps within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in forming favorable conditions for expanding prospective directions of mutually beneficial cooperation, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said during the online session of the CIS Council of Heads of Government.

“As it is known, every economic instability at a global level is a stimulus for new approaches, innovations and capitalization of scientific achievements. In this respect we highlight the cooperation of CIS participating states in innovative, educational, information and other spheres. The Armenian side expresses its readiness to deepen the cooperation within the frames of high technology development programs, taking into account the fact that digitization, innovation and technology development are priority directions in our country. In this context the Armenian side highlights the adoption of the innovative cooperation inter-state program of CIS states by 2030 and the signing of an agreement on information cooperation of the CIS states in the field of digital development.

The Armenian side also supports the adoption of documents proposed at the session which regulate and aim at improving the already existing cooperation mechanisms in different areas, such as creation and development of joint air defense system, use of atomic energy for peaceful purposes, ensuring security of international transportation in the territories of CIS states.

We view the adoption of a priority action plan in cooperation in the humanitarian field as another step for strengthening the ties in this sphere and expanding the contacts for the next two years.

We attach importance to the adoption of action plan aimed at implementing the economic development strategy of the first five years for developing economic and inter-state cooperation. The action plan also includes measures aimed at reaching the negative consequences of the pandemic for the economies of CIS states to minimum.

Respectively, we specifically highlight the cooperation in healthcare, public health preservation, restoration and improvement fields”, the Deputy PM said in his remarks delivered at the session. “To sum up, I want to once again express our readiness to harmonize our efforts with the CIS states in the fight against the pandemic and raise its efficiency”, he added.

He stated that the main goal of the CIS remains ensuring favorable conditions for the further development of inter-state cooperation in economic, humanitarian, security and political partnership sectors. Grigoryan said Armenia welcomes the cooperation initiatives in these areas and is ready to assist in the effective fulfillment of the adopted decisions. “I am sure that our future efforts aimed at enriching the existing agreements with a concrete content will raise the CIS real investment in strengthening and expanding the multilateral cooperation of our countries within the frames of the organization”, Mher Grigoryan stated.

