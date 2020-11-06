Armenian President holds farewell meeting with Italian Ambassador

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held today a farewell meeting with Ambassador of Italy Vincenzo del Monaco, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President highly valued the activity of Ambassador Vincenzo del Monaco and thanked for his efforts and personal contribution to the development and deepening of the Armenian-Italian relations.

During the meeting the officials discussed the military aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan and Turkey against Artsakh. The sides stated that the Nagorno Karabakh has no military solution and its settlement is possible only through negotiations.

The meeting also touched the current level and development potential of the Armenian-Italian relations. They stated that the historical and cultural ties between the two friendly peoples are a good base for further intensifying the relations.

The Italian Ambassador thanked President Sarkissian for the great contribution in the bilateral relations. “I regret a lot that I have to leave Armenia when there are many sufferings and human losses, when the war is so close. I take with me your friendship, the Armenian trace of wonderful people”, he said.

