Armenia accuses Azerbaijan in committing military crimes in Nagorno Karabakh during CIS session

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. During the session of the CIS Council of Heads of Government, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan accused Azerbaijan in committing military crimes in Nagorno Karabakh with the support of Turkey, reports TASS.

“Currently the aggression against Nagorno Karabakh continues. Moreover, it is being carried out by the direct military-political support of Turkey and involvement of terrorists from Syria and Libya. The Azerbaijani forces are using the methods of terrorist groups, such as tortures, shootings and beheadings of prisoners of war, encroachments on bodies of those killed. There are a number of military crimes on the conscience of the Azerbaijani leadership”, the Armenian deputy PM said.

