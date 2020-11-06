Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 November

Azeri drone shot down in south-eastern Artsakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The Air Defense forces of the Artsakh Defense Army shot down an Azerbaijani UAV around 11:30 on November 6 in the south-eastern direction, Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.

The Azeri military has lost a total of 257 UAVs during the hostilities.

