Azeri drone shot down in south-eastern Artsakh
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The Air Defense forces of the Artsakh Defense Army shot down an Azerbaijani UAV around 11:30 on November 6 in the south-eastern direction, Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.
The Azeri military has lost a total of 257 UAVs during the hostilities.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
- 14:29 Armenia accuses Azerbaijan in committing military crimes in Nagorno Karabakh during CIS session
- 13:36 Azeri drone shot down in south-eastern Artsakh
- 13:30 Turkey’s public broadcaster fires author of “Azerbaijan attacks peaceful population” headline
- 13:23 More than 20,000 cases of COVID-19 infection detected in Russia
- 13:13 Turkish intelligence service “participates in ongoing developments in Nagorno Karabakh”, says Russia
- 13:11 Catalonian city of Berga recognizes Artsakh independence
- 12:34 Azeri missile kills 80-year-old woman and her visiting grandchildren in Stepanakert City
- 12:26 Russia says accurate intel on terrorist presence in NK zone comes from Middle East partners
- 11:37 WATCH: Azeri raid team takes heavy casualties in Berdzor direction
- 11:33 Paris Mayor expresses support to Armenian people
- 11:18 Rescuers recover three bodies after Azeri missile destroys residential home in Stepanakert
- 11:11 Trudeau, Macron discuss Nagorno Karabakh over phone
- 11:08 LIVE UPDATES: Azerbaijan fires cluster munitions at Stepanakert City
- 11:03 Artsakh military thwarts multiple Azeri raid attempts at Shushi
- 10:59 COVID-19: Armenia reports 2210 new cases, 1647 recoveries in one day
- 10:34 System Of a Down reunite after 15-year hiatus with two songs raising awareness on Artsakh
- 09:56 Another humanitarian aid delivered to Armenia by Ukrainian-Armenians
- 09:29 12-month inflation in Armenia’s consumer market comprises 1.3%
- 09:08 3 civilians killed in intense overnight Azeri bombardment of Shushi and Stepanakert
- 08:52 European Stocks up - 05-11-20
- 08:50 US stocks up - 05-11-20
- 08:49 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-11-20
- 08:48 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 05-11-20
- 08:47 Oil Prices Down - 05-11-20
- 00:51 Russian Foreign Ministry surprised at Aliyev’s emotional response to Lavrov’s announcement
10:59, 11.04.2020
Viewed 18939 times ‘We were ordered to slaughter every Armenian in the village’, captured Syrian mercenary says
21:16, 11.04.2020
Viewed 11437 times Disguised as Armenian troops, Azeri commandos ambush AMBULANCE and kill doctor who hurried to help
10:40, 10.31.2020
Viewed 7283 times 50 Turkish “radical Islamists” attack Catholic church in Vienna
14:21, 11.01.2020
Viewed 6826 times $100 dollars for each beheaded infidel: Shocking testimony of detained Syrian mercenary in Artsakh
19:37, 10.30.2020
Viewed 6216 times Azerbaijani troops flee from battlefield in panic