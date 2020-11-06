More than 20,000 cases of COVID-19 infection detected in Russia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 20,582, a record high nationwide since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of the infections has reached 1,733,440, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

According to the crisis center, the relative daily growth has increased to 1.2%.

The lowest daily growth rates were registered in the Republic of Dagestan, the Chuvash Republic (0.6% each), in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region, the Moscow Region, the Republic of Tatarstan, the Sverdlovsk Region (0.7% each), in Karachay-Cherkessia, the Republic of Ingushetia, Kabardino-Balkaria, the Republic of Mari El, Mordovia and the Krasnodar Region (0.8% each).

Some 1,171 new cases over the past 24 hours were detected in St. Petersburg, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic, 605 - in the Moscow Region, 431 cases - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 369 - in the Arkhangelsk Region, and 317 cases were detected in the Krasnodar Region.

In all, currently there are 407,429 cases of the COVID-19 infection in Russia.