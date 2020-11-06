Turkish intelligence service “participates in ongoing developments in Nagorno Karabakh”, says Russia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The Turkish intelligence agency is participating in the ongoing developments in Nagorno Karabakh, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia Sergey Naryshkin told RIA Novosti.

“The Turkish intelligence is participating in the ongoing developments in Nagorno Karabakh. Russia’s foreign intelligence service feels this and sees separate elements of the work,” he said.

