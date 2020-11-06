Azeri missile kills 80-year-old woman and her visiting grandchildren in Stepanakert City

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The three victims of the latest intense Azeri bombardment of Stepanakert City are an 80-year-old woman and her two grandsons.

Arkadi and Arsen Hakhumyan were visiting their bedridden grandmother, Svetlana, when the Azeri missile struck directly at their home, destroying it completely, ARMENPRESS correspondent reported.

The missile strike happened around 02:00 AM November 6.

The Azeri forces continue bombarding Stepanakert with cluster munitions.

Photos by Van Novikov

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan