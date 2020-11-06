Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 November

WATCH: Azeri raid team takes heavy casualties in Berdzor direction

WARNING: Video contains graphic content

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Artsakh released a video showing the neutralization of an Azeri unit that was attacking in the direction of Berdzor.

