Rescuers recover three bodies after Azeri missile destroys residential home in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Rescuers have recovered the bodies of the three civilians who were killed in the latest Azerbaijani bombardment of Stepanakert City. The Azeri rocket hit a residential home, killing three people.

The rescuers of the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations recovered the bodies from the rubbles. Apartments in adjacent buildings were also damaged.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





