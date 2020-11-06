Trudeau, Macron discuss Nagorno Karabakh over phone

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and President of France Emmanuel Macron highlighted the importance of the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict through dialogue and diplomacy during a telephone conversation, the Canadian PM’s Office said.

“The Prime Minister and the President exchanged views on global affairs, such as the current tension in the Eastern Mediterranean and the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in the peaceful settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. Both leaders highlighted their commitment to continue the joint work in international organizations, such as NATO, G7 and G20 and promote the common priorities such as the protection of international peace and security and fight against climate change”, the statement says.

