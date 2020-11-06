Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 November

LIVE UPDATES: Explosions heard in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Two explosions were heard in Stepanakert City at 11:10, ARMENPRESS correspondent reported from the capital of Artsakh.

The air raid sirens are activated.

Stepanakert and Shushi were under intense Azeri bombardment overnight November 5-6 also. 

11:20 - More explosions heard

