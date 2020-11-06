LIVE UPDATES: Explosions heard in Stepanakert
STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Two explosions were heard in Stepanakert City at 11:10, ARMENPRESS correspondent reported from the capital of Artsakh.
The air raid sirens are activated.
Stepanakert and Shushi were under intense Azeri bombardment overnight November 5-6 also.
11:20 - More explosions heard
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
- 11:37 WATCH: Azeri raid team takes heavy casualties in Berdzor direction
- 11:33 Paris Mayor expresses support to Armenian people
- 11:18 Rescuers recover three bodies after Azeri missile destroys residential home in Stepanakert
- 11:11 Trudeau, Macron discuss Nagorno Karabakh over phone
- 11:08 LIVE UPDATES: Explosions heard in Stepanakert
- 11:03 Artsakh military thwarts multiple Azeri raid attempts at Shushi
- 10:59 COVID-19: Armenia reports 2210 new cases, 1647 recoveries in one day
- 10:34 System Of a Down reunite after 15-year hiatus with two songs raising awareness on Artsakh
- 09:56 Another humanitarian aid delivered to Armenia by Ukrainian-Armenians
- 09:29 12-month inflation in Armenia’s consumer market comprises 1.3%
- 09:08 3 civilians killed in intense overnight Azeri bombardment of Shushi and Stepanakert
- 08:52 European Stocks up - 05-11-20
- 08:50 US stocks up - 05-11-20
- 08:49 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-11-20
- 08:48 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 05-11-20
- 08:47 Oil Prices Down - 05-11-20
- 00:51 Russian Foreign Ministry surprised at Aliyev’s emotional response to Lavrov’s announcement
- 11.05-23:28 Explosons heard in Artsakh's Stepanakert – DEVELOPING
- 11.05-22:43 Threat facing French-Armenians is a threat for France – Ambassador
- 11.05-22:34 Artsrun Hovhannisyan presents details on the goals of Azerbaijani subversive groups
- 11.05-22:23 Operation of neutralization of subversive groups near Artsakh's Shushi city continues
- 11.05-20:54 Russian, German FMs exchange views on NK conflict
- 11.05-20:31 2 members of Bundestag demand Merkel to impose sanctions against Aliyev
- 11.05-20:00 Artsakh neutralizes Azerbaijani subversive groups in three locations
- 11.05-19:04 Armenian Misha Melkumyan died in captivity in Azerbaijan as a result of violence
10:59, 11.04.2020
Viewed 18734 times ‘We were ordered to slaughter every Armenian in the village’, captured Syrian mercenary says
21:16, 11.04.2020
Viewed 11310 times Disguised as Armenian troops, Azeri commandos ambush AMBULANCE and kill doctor who hurried to help
10:40, 10.31.2020
Viewed 7267 times 50 Turkish “radical Islamists” attack Catholic church in Vienna
14:21, 11.01.2020
Viewed 6747 times $100 dollars for each beheaded infidel: Shocking testimony of detained Syrian mercenary in Artsakh
19:37, 10.30.2020
Viewed 6205 times Azerbaijani troops flee from battlefield in panic