LIVE UPDATES: Explosions heard in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Two explosions were heard in Stepanakert City at 11:10, ARMENPRESS correspondent reported from the capital of Artsakh.

The air raid sirens are activated.

Stepanakert and Shushi were under intense Azeri bombardment overnight November 5-6 also.

11:20 - More explosions heard

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan