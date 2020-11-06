Artsakh military thwarts multiple Azeri raid attempts at Shushi

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Combat operations resumed overnight November 5-6 in all main directions of the Artsakh frontline, the Defense Army of Artsakh said.

The Defense Army said its troops conducted successful defensive battles and inflicted heavy personnel and materiel losses upon the attacking Azeri forces in the eastern, southern and south-western parts.

“The multiple attack attempts of the enemy assault teams in the direction of Shushi were also thwarted. The adversary suffered serious losses also in the south-western part, in direction of Berdzor. In addition, the Azerbaijani forces delivered rocket-artillery strikes at the peaceful settlements and civilian infrastructures of Artsakh throughout the entire day. There are casualties among the civilian population,” the Defense Army said.

The Azeri forces continue offensive operations in all directions of the frontline. The Defense Army said its troops are in full control of the tactical situation and continue countermeasures, namely target acquisition and elimination.

