12-month inflation in Armenia’s consumer market comprises 1.3%

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The 12-month inflation in Armenia’s consumer market (October 2020 against October 2019) comprised 1.3%, whereas the inflation against the previous month – 0.5%, the Statistical Committee told Armenpress.

The yearly inflation of food products and alcohol drinks comprised 0.6%, the monthly inflation – 0.8%.

The consumer prices of clothing and shoes decreased by 2.8% in October 2020 compared to October 2019.

The 12-month inflation of apartment services, water supply, electricity, gas and other types of fuel comprised 0.3%, the one-month inflation – 0.1%.

The prices in the healthcare sector have increased by 2.5% within a year, whereas in terms of month no change has taken place.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan