Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 November

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-11-20

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-11-20

LONDON, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 5 November:

The price of aluminum down by 0.29% to $1885.50, copper price down by 0.60% to $6760.00, lead price up by 0.16% to $1822.00, nickel price up by 0.25% to $15422.00, tin price up by 0.55% to $18135.00, zinc price down by 0.49% to $2557.00, molybdenum price up by 2.30% to $19621.00, cobalt price stood at $32835.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration