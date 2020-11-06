Russian Foreign Ministry surprised at Aliyev’s emotional response to Lavrov’s announcement

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Foreign Ministry is surprised at the emotional response of Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev to the statement of the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, ARMENPRESS reports a source at the foreign ministry of Russia told TASS.

‘’Frankly speaking, we do not understand the emotional reaction of honorable Ilham Heydarovich Aliyev to the comment of Sergey Lavrov’’, the source said, adding that maybe the aides of the Azerbaijani president have shown him something else or have presented their own comments.

‘’At the same time, we remain confident that the penetration of mercenary-militants to South Caucasus poses a threat to all the countries of the region, including stability and security of both Azerbaijan and Russia’’, the source said.

‘’We, of course, are concerned over the internationalization of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the involvement of militants from the Middle East. We have repeatedly called on the external players to use their capacities to prevent the transfer of mercenaries whose number in the conflict zone is already reaching 2000 according to the existing data’’, Lavrov had said on November 3.