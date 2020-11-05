Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 November

Explosons heard in Artsakh's Stepanakert – DEVELOPING

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Explosions were heard at the capital city of Artsakh, Stepanakert. Air raid siren is not activated, the correspondent of ARMENPRESS informed.

23:17 – Nearly 4 explosions were heard.

23:43 – Air raid siren is activated.





