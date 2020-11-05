Explosons heard in Artsakh's Stepanakert – DEVELOPING
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Explosions were heard at the capital city of Artsakh, Stepanakert. Air raid siren is not activated, the correspondent of ARMENPRESS informed.
23:17 – Nearly 4 explosions were heard.
23:43 – Air raid siren is activated.
- 22:43 Threat facing French-Armenians is a threat for France – Ambassador
- 22:34 Artsrun Hovhannisyan presents details on the goals of Azerbaijani subversive groups
- 22:23 Operation of neutralization of subversive groups near Artsakh's Shushi city continues
- 20:54 Russian, German FMs exchange views on NK conflict
- 20:31 2 members of Bundestag demand Merkel to impose sanctions against Aliyev
- 20:00 Artsakh neutralizes Azerbaijani subversive groups in three locations
- 19:04 Armenian Misha Melkumyan died in captivity in Azerbaijan as a result of violence
- 18:59 Azerbaijan continued bombing civilian settlements during the day, no casualties by preliminary data
- 18:41 Russia sees threat of formation of a terrorist enclave in South Caucasus
- 18:24 One of UNSC permanent members thwarted statement for Artsakh – Deputy FM
- 18:05 Iran adds troops near Nagorno Karabakh border
- 17:28 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-11-20
- 17:27 Asian Stocks - 05-11-20
- 17:19 Russia again highlights inadmissibility of external interference in Nagorno Karabakh conflict
- 17:18 France threatens Turkey with new sanctions, condemns Erdogan’s “declarations of violence”
- 16:34 As hundreds of Syrian militants flee Azerbaijan, Turkey sends more mercenaries to attack Artsakh
- 16:31 Kosovar leader steps down to face war crime charges
- 16:16 Armenia will not participate in Junior Eurovision 2020
- 16:14 Several MPs of Czech Parliament express support and solidarity with Armenian people
- 16:11 Azerbaijan suffers 135 KIAs in past day, death toll reaches 7290
- 15:58 More Italian cities officially recognize Artsakh as independent country
- 15:28 Spanish lawmaker calls on int’l community to prevent implementation of new genocide by Azerbaijan
- 14:18 President of Artsakh posthumously awards police officers
- 13:46 Armenia MFA in constant touch with EU partners on issue of recognition of Artsakh – deputy FM
