Threat facing French-Armenians is a threat for France – Ambassador

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacote posted an article on his Twitter page about the enhanced patrol service at the Armenian college at Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes et du Rhône, noting that the threat facing the French-Armenians is a threat for entire France.

''Sad image, but this is a strong symbol of protection that our nation provides to all its citizens. The threat facing the French-Armenians is a threat for entire France'', ARMENPRESS reports Lacote wrote.

The authorities of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes et du Rhône decided to carry out enhanced patrol at the Armenian schools and cultural centers following the incidents of Armenians being persecuted by Turks in France.