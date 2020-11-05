YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Operation of neutralization of subversive groups near Artsakh's Shushi city continues, ARMENPRESS reports representative of the MoD Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.

''Yes, in some place the clashes continue and will continue, but the situation is not critical. There are technical and logistic hardships, but the operation of the neutralization of the adversary near Shushi will continue'', Hovhannisyan said.

According to Artsrun Hovhannisyan, Azerbaijani troops tried to advance with small groups and armored vehicles, supported by artillery fire almost in all directions of the front line, but were repelled, suffering losses. Hovhannisyan added that the attempts of the attacks were in the northern central and southern directions.