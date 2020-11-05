Russian, German FMs exchange views on NK conflict
20:54, 5 November, 2020
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas held a telephone conversation, during which they changed views on Nagorno Karabakh conflict, ARMENPRESS reports the Foreign Ministry of Russia informed.
It's mentioned that the sides emphasized the necessity of implementation of the agreements reached between the Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani FMs on October 10.
