Azerbaijan continued bombing civilian settlements during the day, no casualties by preliminary data

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. During the day the Azerbaijani side continued targeting civilian settlements of Artsakh.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the State Service of the Emergency Situations of Artsakh, heavy artillery was used against Martuni. Air raid siren was activated in the city for some period.

Shushi was periodically bombed by Grad multiple rocket launcher. There are many destructions here. Civilian and public objects are again under the target.

Stepanakert was bombed twice during the day. No major destructions occurred here. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties.