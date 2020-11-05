Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 November

Iran adds troops near Nagorno Karabakh border

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Iran sends more units and armored vehicles to the border with Nagorno Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports Iranian Azariha Telegram Channel posted a footage, showing the large armored column moving towards the border.

Iran has warned several times that presence of terrorists near its borders is inadmissible.





