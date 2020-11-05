Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-11-20

YEREVAN, 5 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 5 November, USD exchange rate up by 0.37 drams to 493.87 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 6.21 drams to 582.32 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.12 drams to 6.35 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 4.18 drams to 644.30 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 106.71 drams to 30171.13 drams. Silver price down by 2.81 drams to 380.68 drams. Platinum price down by 21.34 drams to 13861.75 drams.