Russia again highlights inadmissibility of external interference in Nagorno Karabakh conflict

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Russia is calling on the sides of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict to display tolerance, avoid targeting civilian population and not allow the interference of external forces, the Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing.

“During the past week the situation remained tense in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone. Exchange of gunfire was recorded in all directions of the line of contact. Civilian objects were also targeted. We urge the sides to display extreme tolerance, avoid striking civilian population and not allow the interference of external forces,” Zakharova said.

She said that practical steps are needed to achieve a ceasefire and de-escalation, as well as to restart the negotiations for a peaceful resolution based on the basic principles.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan