Kosovar leader steps down to face war crime charges
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Kosovo’s leader Hashim Thaci has resigned after confirming that he is indicted for war crimes and crimes against humanity that allegedly happened during the 1998-99 war to gain independence from Serbia. Thaci was a guerilla leader at that time.
He said he was stepping down in accordance to his earlier pledge to resign from his position if he was indicted.
Thaci said at a news conference that his sources had informed him that the Kosovo Specialist Chamber (KSC) – a court of Kosovo located in The Hague mandated to probe allegations of war crimes by the Kosovo Liberation Army in 1998-1999, had confirmed his indictment.
