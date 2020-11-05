Armenia will not participate in Junior Eurovision 2020

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will not participate in this year's Junior Eurovision Song Contest due to the military operations unleashed against Artsakh and the COVID-19 pandemic, the Public TV reports.

“The Public Broadcaster cannot carry out the preparations for the tender due to the military situation in the country caused by the conflict in Nagorno Karabakh”, the message reads.

The competition will be broadcasted on November 29, 2020 from Poland, which will be attended by representatives of 12 countries.

The Executive Director of "Junior Eurovision" Martin Osterdahl said: "Armenia is one of the successful participants of "Junior Eurovision" and has never been out of the top ten in the previous 13 competitions.

We understand the reasons for Armenia to refuse to participate, this is very sad news, their lack will be felt. We will gladly wait for Armenia's return in 2021”.

Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan