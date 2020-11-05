President of Artsakh posthumously awards police officers
14:18, 5 November, 2020
STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on posthumously awarding police officers with Medal of Courage who were fallen while defending the border of Artsakh from the Azerbaijani large-scale military operations, the Police of Artsakh told Armenpress.
The following police officers have been awarded posthumously:
Gagik Petrosyan
Garik Dolukhanyan
Arsen Harutyunyan
Tigran Petrosyan
Gevorg Kirakosyan
Benik Hambardzumyan
Hrayr Danielyan
Aren Asryan
Shirak Hambardzumyan
Igor Poghosyan
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
