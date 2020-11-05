Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 November

President of Artsakh posthumously awards police officers

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on posthumously awarding police officers with Medal of Courage who were fallen while defending the border of Artsakh from the Azerbaijani large-scale military operations, the Police of Artsakh told Armenpress.

The following police officers have been awarded posthumously:

Gagik Petrosyan

Garik Dolukhanyan

Arsen Harutyunyan

Tigran Petrosyan

Gevorg Kirakosyan

Benik Hambardzumyan

Hrayr Danielyan

Aren Asryan

Shirak Hambardzumyan

Igor Poghosyan

 

 

