President of Artsakh posthumously awards police officers

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on posthumously awarding police officers with Medal of Courage who were fallen while defending the border of Artsakh from the Azerbaijani large-scale military operations, the Police of Artsakh told Armenpress.

The following police officers have been awarded posthumously:

Gagik Petrosyan

Garik Dolukhanyan

Arsen Harutyunyan

Tigran Petrosyan

Gevorg Kirakosyan

Benik Hambardzumyan

Hrayr Danielyan

Aren Asryan

Shirak Hambardzumyan

Igor Poghosyan

