Armenia MFA in constant touch with EU partners on issue of recognition of Artsakh – deputy FM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign ministry is in constant touch with the EU partners over the matters relating to the recognition of the independence of Artsakh, the right of the Artsakh people to self-determination, Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts said during the joint session of the parliamentary standing committees on November 5.

“We are in daily touch with our European partners and are working in several directions, starting from the recognition of the independence of Artsakh or the Artsakh people’s right to self-determination. The remaining points relate to sanctions and the humanitarian aid which must be very targeted and concerns our displaced compatriots whose number is quite high”, he said.

The deputy FM said these days there are many European cities that recognize the independence of Artskah, which, according to him, is a very important step for ensuring the future developments in this context.

“The independence of Artsakh is recognized in states at the local self-government level. We consider this a very important step to ensure the future developments. There are preliminary agreements, quite serious discussions for conducting qualitatively higher acts”, the deputy FM added.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan