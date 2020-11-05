Only three EU states haven’t notified yet about completion of ratification of CEPA

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Italy, Spain and Portugal have not notified yet the secretariat of the European Union about the completion of ratification process of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), Armenian deputy foreign minister Avet Adonts said at the joint session of the parliamentary standing committees, stating that these three countries have already completed the internal procedures necessary for the ratification.

“All 27 member states of the EU have completed the ratification process, but there are still three countries – Spain, Italy and Portugal, which have not yet officially notified the EU secretariat about the completion of the ratification process”, he said.

The deputy minister noted that when these countries notify the secretariat, the EU will acknowledge that the ratification process is over.

“After that, the remaining 20% will be added to the 80% of the agreement which is being implemented now. We have already presented our European colleagues how we are going to implement that 20%”, the deputy FM said.

Armenia and the European Union signed the CEPA in Brussels on November 24, 2017.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan