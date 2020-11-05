In full combat gear, President of Artsakh visits Shushi, vows “all possible efforts” to defend town

SHUSHI, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan visited the troops in the town of Shushi on November 5, and discussed the strategy of fighting off the heavy attacks by Azerbaijani forces.

“The defensive fortifications created jointly by our professional soldiers and volunteer troops and the decisiveness of our men give us hope that all possible efforts are made for keeping [Shushi] invincible,” the Artsakh President said.

“With its spiritual and cultural values and traditions, Shushi is our greatest legacy which we inherited from our ancestors, and we must pass it on to our generations with the same Armenian spirit."

President Harutyunyan expressed special gratitude to Colonel-General Seyran Ohanyan, whom he called “a devoted son of the Armenian nation”. In photos released by the presidency, Ohanyan is seen briefing the president on the defensive operations. The Armenian Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan is also with the Artsakh president.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan