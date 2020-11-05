Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 November

Artsakh repels Azerbaijani offensive in eastern direction

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani forces launched an offensive attempt in the eastern direction of the frontline with Artsakh at around 10:30, with the use of armored vehicles, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh said.

“As a result of professional actions of the Defense Army units and reserve forces, the adversary has been pushed back leaving 1 armored vehicle, 1 truck and a large amount of manpower in the battlefield. The operative situation is under the control of the Defense Army”, the statement says.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




