Artsakh repels Azerbaijani offensive in eastern direction

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani forces launched an offensive attempt in the eastern direction of the frontline with Artsakh at around 10:30, with the use of armored vehicles, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh said.

“As a result of professional actions of the Defense Army units and reserve forces, the adversary has been pushed back leaving 1 armored vehicle, 1 truck and a large amount of manpower in the battlefield. The operative situation is under the control of the Defense Army”, the statement says.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan