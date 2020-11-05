Armenia Food Safety Agency seizes suspicious margarine batch originally intended for Azeri market

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian food safety agency has discovered a batch of “vegetable oil spread” that was intended to be supplied to the Azerbaijani market by the producer but was being sold at the Surmalu market in Yerevan.

The margarine was produced by the Russian Tulchinka company and its label mentions Azerbaijan as the import destination. A part of the batch didn’t have any Armenian labeling, whereas some of the products mentioned the ArtImport company to be responsible for shipping the products to Armenia.

The batch was entirely withdrawn.

The agency said it is investigating to determine how the products intended for Azerbaijan ended up in Armenia.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan