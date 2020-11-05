Armenian FM confident US will continue playing active role on NK issue after presidential election

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is sure that after the presidential election as well the United States will continue playing an active role in the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and achieving the establishment of ceasefire.

“The role and engagement of the United States have been quite active, and that activity will continue. Regardless of everything, we are confident that our work with the US, as a Co-Chair country, will continue”, the FM told reporters in the Parliament.

Two candidates are running for US President – incumbent President Donald Trump and democrat candidate Joe Biden. The US President is elected for a four-year term.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan