Towns of Berdzor and Shushi under bombardment
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military is bombarding the towns of Berdzor and Shushi in Artsakh. Nearby settlements are also under shelling, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations said.
Information on possible casualties wasn’t immediately available.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
