Artsakh cannot have future as part of Azerbaijan – Armenia FM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh being a part of Azerbaijan means Artsakh without Armenians. Artsakh has no future as part of Azerbaijan, Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said during the debate of the 2021 state budget draft at the joint session of the parliamentary standing committees.

“Today’s realities, today’s situation further highlight a simple priority: Artsakh has not had and doesn’t have any future as part of Azerbaijan. Such situation means Artsakh without Armenians. That will not happen. It is further highlighted goal”, the minister said.

He stated that not only Armenia’s foreign policy, but the national resource are directed to that with all means. “I don’t think there is any Armenian who can agree with the idea that our 150,000 compatriots in Karabakh, who today are the defenders of our identity, can be endangered”, the FM said, adding that working together is highly important.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan