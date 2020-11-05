Turkey’s aggressive policy is threat not only for Armenia and Artsakh, FM warns

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s aggressive policy today is first of all a challenge for Artsakh and Armenia, but this aggression doesn’t simply touch upon Armenians and what’s happening on the battlefield in Artsakh is a challenge for other countries as well, the Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in parliament during the committee hearings on the 2021 government budget draft.

“Today we are facing the most serious of challenges. This very serious challenge is manifested also by certain geopolitical realities from the regional perspective, and realities which are challenges not only for Armenia. This refers to the aggressive policy conducted by Turkey,” he said.

The FM reminded that Armenia was alarming about this threat from early on. “We were totally seeing the spread of this aggressive policy in the entire neighborhood, and the threat that it will shift to the South Caucasus as well,” he said. “For us, this is about human lives; this is a highly serious security challenge. But this challenge doesn’t touch upon us only. And in this sense, what’s happening in Artsakh, on the battlefield, is also a geographic [sic] challenge,” he said.

Armenia continues working with its partners, first of all with the OSCE MG Co-Chairing countries, to achieve necessary results for restoring stability and peace in the region and to reduce and rule out this national threat.

“And Artsakh’s existential struggle today is manifested in an extremely way on the battlefield, but we are doing this all, indeed with our powers, but we also have all ways and opportunities for the necessary cooperation which are used and must be used maximally actively today. Not everything is manifested immediately, but we were and remain a sovereign member of international relations, we pursue our interests through utilizing the entire toolbox of this sovereignty,” he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan