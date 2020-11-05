Australian Institute for Holocaust sees increasing risk of genocide in Azerbaijani actions

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Australian Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies (AIHGS) holds grave concerns about the conflict in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), in particular, an increasing risk of genocide against the indigenous Armenian population.

In a statement AIHGS urged the Australian Government to take immediate action to prevent further atrocities and war crimes against a people who have already endured genocide and never seen justice.

“Since 27 September 2020, Azerbaijan, supported by Turkey, has launched aggressive attacks against the region of Artsakh, including attacks targeting Armenian civilians. War crimes and crimes against humanity have characterized Azerbaijan’s actions to date, with the use of long range missiles, drone strikes and cluster bombs, which are banned under international law.

These attacks have killed civilians, and destroyed homes in the capital Stepanakert, as well as hospitals, schools and cultural-religious sites such as the Holy Saviour (Ghazanchetsots) Cathedral in Shushi. International humanitarian law prevents the targeting of civilian infrastructure and religious or historical sites. More than 70,000 people have been displaced from the Republic of Artsakh; thousands more are taking refuge in underground basements.

Turkey, which continues to deny the Armenian genocide perpetrated by its Ottoman predecessors a century ago, continues to provide material support to Azerbaijan in the form of weapons and foreign mercenaries from Syria. Hate speech and dehumanisation are important indicators of imminent genocide. Within the context of armed conflict, and evidence of Azerbaijan’s war crimes, crimes against humanity and a stated intention of ethnic cleansing, and combined with denial and impunity for past genocides against the Armenians, AIHGS asserts that there is a strong potential for genocide in Artsakh, should Azerbaijani forces push back the Armenian defense and take control of the area.

AIHGS appeals to the Australian Government to take every necessary step to encourage a ceasefire and ensure the protection of civilians from war crimes, crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing, and genocide. AIHGS calls on the Australian Government to:

Acknowledge the atrocities and war crimes being committed by Azerbaijan and use all diplomatic means to pressure Azerbaijan to meet its obligations under international humanitarian law

Condemn hate speech, genocidal intent and genocide denial by Azerbaijan and Turkey

Support all necessary international efforts as a matter of urgency to monitor the situation and prevent attacks by Azerbaijan against Armenian civilians, including internationally brokered ceasefires

Use all means at its disposal to encourage those nations supporting Azerbaijan with weapons and other material support to cease immediately

Condemn the use of foreign mercenaries

Take action to hold Azerbaijan and Turkey accountable for atrocities and war crimes.

Provide humanitarian aid to the people of Artsakh”, the statement says.

