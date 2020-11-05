Cross-stones damaged, cemetery set ablaze by Azerbaijani artillery strikes at village in Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRES. Residential homes and a cemetery at the village of Davit Bek (Syunik Province)in the Republic of Armenia suffered damages from the November 2 Azerbaijani cross-border artillery strikes.

Numerous homes were destroyed, significant destructions occurred in the village. 1 villager was killed and 2 others were wounded, Zinuzh Media said in a report. The victims were traveling in a car in the village when the shells hit, killing the driver.

“One of the wounded persons is a volunteer who had just returned from the military and was on leave. A woman was also traveling in the same car, she was also hurt,” a resident of the village said.

The Azeri artillery strikes targeted not only residential areas, but also the cemetery of the village, with numerous cross-stone-gravestones being damaged, and a significant part of the cemetery was set ablaze from the shells.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan