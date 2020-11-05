COVID-19: Armenia reports 2413 new cases, 1324 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. 2413 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 99,563, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

1324 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 60,135.

5405 tests were conducted in the past one day.

28 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 1476.

The number of active cases is 37,562.

The number of patients who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 390 (1 new such case).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan