Canadian city of Laval recognizes independence of Artsakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The City Council of Laval, Canada, unanimously adopted a resolution recognizing the independence of the Republic of Artsakh, the Armenian National Committee of Canada reports.

In the resolution the City Council condemned the military aggression of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the Republic of Artsakh started on September 27, 2020, called the Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec to do everything in their power to assert full respect for International Humanitarian Law and particularly the Geneva Conventions, invites the Government of Canada to grant the Armenians of Artsakh the right of remedial secession by recognizing the independence of the Republic of Artsakh.

Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan