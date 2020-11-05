Azerbaijani forces launch attacks from several directions and take heavy casualties

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces launched renewed attacks at Artsakh in the eastern, south-eastern and southern directions overnight November 4-5, the Armenian Defense Ministry official Lt. Colonel Artsrun Hovhannisyan said. He said the situation was “relatively stable - tense” in all directions but the Azeri attacks were especially active in the abovementioned directions.

“Multiple attacks by the Azeri assault teams were successfully thwarted by the Defense Army units. The [Azerbaijani] forces suffered heavy personnel and materiel losses,” Lt. Colonel Hovhannisyan said.

Two Azeri assault teams also attempted an attack from the northern part, but the raid was detected and neutralized in time by the Defense Army, he said.

Residential areas are again under Azeri bombardment.

“Right now the [Azerbaijani] forces continue attack attempts in the abovementioned directions. The tactical situation in the entire frontline is under the control of the Defense Army,” Lt. Colonel Hovhannisyan said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan