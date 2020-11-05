LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-11-20

LONDON, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 4 November:

The price of aluminum up by 2.80% to $1891.00, copper price up by 1.13% to $6801.00, lead price up by 1.65% to $1819.00, nickel price up by 1.56% to $15384.00, tin price up by 1.75% to $18035.00, zinc price up by 1.30% to $2569.50, molybdenum price stood at $19180.00, cobalt price stood at $32835.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.