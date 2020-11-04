Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 November

Azerbaijani UAV destroyed in the territory of Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The air defense units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia destroyed an Azerbaijani UAV near Shatjrek village of Gegharkunik Province at about 20:00, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of MoD Armenia Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page.





