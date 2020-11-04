Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 November

Defense Ministry of Armenia releases footage of neutralization of Azerbaijani attacking group

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Armenia has released a footage of neutralization of an Azerbaijani group preparing attack in Shushi direction. ARMENPRESS reports during the day the Defense Army of Artsakh carried out searching operations of Azerbaijani subversive groups.





