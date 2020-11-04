Correspondent of ARMENPRESS and other reporters come under Azerbaijani shelling in Stepanakert

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The capital city of Artsakh, Stepanakert was bombed by Azerbaijani armed forced during the period of 18:00-18:40. One of the shells dropped in the street, damaging the cars, as well as a building.

When the correspondent of ARMENPRESS and other reporters were shooting a video of the scene at about 19:00, Stepanakert was again bombed. Air raid siren again activated. The group of the reporters had to find shelter in a nearby bomb shelter.

The correspondent of ARMENPRESS also informs that one of the bombs of the evening bombing of Stepanakert landed in the garden of a residential private house, damaging the stone fence. The shock wave smashed the windows and blew up the doors. An unhealthy elderly man with his son were found in the house. Fortunatelly, the son was just slightly injured.