Azerbaijan fires 120 mm mortars against residential districts of Stepanakert, Artsakh – DEVELOPING

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Numerous explosions were heard in Stepanakert, Artsakh. The correspondent of ARMENPRESS informs air raid siren is activated.

18:19 - Air raid siren deactivated.

18:41 – The State Service of the Emergency Situations of Artsakh informs that one person has been injured, according to preliminary data. The capital city of Artsakh has been bombed by 120 mm mortars, causing numerous destructions.