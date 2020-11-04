Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-11-20

YEREVAN, 4 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 4 November, USD exchange rate down by 0.16 drams to 493.50 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.23 drams to 576.11 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 6.23 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.19 drams to 640.12 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 282.22 drams to 30277.84 drams. Silver price up by 2.97 drams to 383.49 drams. Platinum price up by 312.93 drams to 13883.09 drams.