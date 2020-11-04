"Restrain Turkish leader's provocations" - Francophone Ambassadors in The Hague hold meeting

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. During an online meeting of Francophone Ambassadors in the Hague, the Armenian Ambassador to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan spoke about the ongoing attacks on Artsakh by Turkey, Azerbaijan and foreign mercenary-terrorists.

The embassy said that numerous participants of the meeting said “that Turkey’s actions are unacceptable and firm actions are necessary to restrain the Turkish leader’s provocations who has already crossed all limits.”

The main guest of the meeting was MP Sven Koopmans, the member and spokesperson for foreign political affairs of People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), the Dutch political party led by the Prime Minister of Netherlands Mark Rutte.

During the meeting chaired by Balayan, the head of the Group of Francophone Ambassadors in the Hague, Koopmans presented the VVD’s visions ahead of the next year’s elections on foreign policy, European and Middle East developments, the Netherlands-US, Netherlands-China relations, and other regional issues.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan