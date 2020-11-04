State-sponsored Armenophobia in Azerbaijan at all-time high, Ombudsman alarms

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani war of aggression against Artsakh is accompanied with widespread mass and systematic propaganda of hate against Armenians and Baku is deliberately taking actions on social media to incite hatred against Armenians, the Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan said in parliament.

“Armenophobia is state-sponsored in Azerbaijan, it is encouraged on a high political level, but from September 27 the attacks are accompanied with especially large coordination, developed videos are spread by Turkish and Azerbaijani sources,” Tatoyan said.

He said that hatred in Azerbaijan ends up in a closed chain. It starts on the level of political authorities and ends with cultural figures, intellectuals and others.

“And this propaganda of hate, any kind of hate speech receives great encouragement and applaud in Azerbaijan,” he said, noting that they discovered numerous social media groups where hate speech targeting Armenians is spread.

