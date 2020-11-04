Azeri attacks on Artsakh’s peaceful settlements are of targeted nature – Armenia Ombudsman

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan’s goal is to cause as much damage as possible to Artsakh, firstly to its civilian settlements, and the armed attacks with the use of banned weapons against these settlements are of targeted nature, Ombudsman of Armenia Arman Tatoyan said during the debate of the 2021 state budget draft at the joint session of the parliamentary standing committees.

“Obviously, the talk is about the targeted armed attacks on the peaceful settlements of both Artsakh and Armenia, the talk is about causing deliberate targeted strikes. In Artsakh’s case this is more than obvious, as the Azerbaijani goal is to cause as much damage as possible, firstly to the direction of the peaceful settlements”, he said.

The attacks on Armenia’s peaceful settlements are also under the spotlight of the Ombudsman, as armed, missile strikes are being carried out at the settlements of two Armenian provinces. The talk concerns Syunik and Gegharkunik provinces.

“We need to clearly understand, analyze, find the real causes of this, their real intentions. Firstly, we need to take into account the following factors – the targeted armed attacks on civilian settlements, the armed attacks with banned weapons. In particular, if firstly the talk was about cluster arms only, now it’s already about the use of weapons of mass destruction, containing chemical elements”, he said, adding that these attacks are of targeted nature.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan