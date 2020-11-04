Azeri football club official banned by UEFA for heinous comments on Armenians

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. UEFA has banned Azerbaijani club Qarabag FK’s PR and media manager Nurlan Ibrahimov from “exercising any football-related activity” over his heinous statement calling for the killing of "all the Armenians, old and young, without distinction".

"The Qarabag FK official, Mr. Nurlan Ibrahimov, is provisionally banned from exercising any football-related activity with immediate effect until the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body decides on the merits of the case," UEFA said in a statement on Wednesday.

UEFA also said Ibrahimov had violated the basic rules of decent conduct.

The Football Federation of Armenia had earlier called for the exclusion of Qarabag FK European club competitions.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan